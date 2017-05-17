Skegness is new cool in sunglasses

Style icons could be turning heads this summer in new designer shades named after Skegness.

Specsavers have launched a new pair of sunglasses named after the famous resort – and if Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham want to get on trend, there’s just the pair for them, according to the eyewear chain.

The names of tropical beach resorts such as St Tropez might be more synonymous with sunglasses but the range is set to appeal to ‘anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd’.

It is being celebrated by the Specsavers store in the town based in Lumley Road.

Customer services manager Craig Graham says: “It’s fantastic that Skegness has been recognised as a summer fun destination. I’m proud of the town’s heritage and these sunglasses will appeal to those who want to stand out from the crowd.

“If Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham really want to turn heads with their shades, I’ve got just the pair for them!”

However, Craig does point out that Specsavers offer sunglasses with more traditional names such as the ‘Maldives’.

He said: “While I’d love everyone to be walking around in a pair of Skegness glasses, it’s more important they choose the style that suits them best. We always give impartial advice in this store.”

The Skegness is part of a new range which also includes other British resorts such as the ‘Cleethorpes’ and the ‘Scarborough’,