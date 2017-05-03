Skegness in Top 5 most affordable destinations

Skegness has been named in the UK’s top five most affordable locations for Bank Holiday getaways.

Recent data released by holidaylettings.co.uk, the UK’s leading holiday home website and a TripAdvisor company, has put Skegness in the UK’s top five most affordable locations to rent a holiday home over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Rates for a two-bedroom rental in Skegness average £186 for the three nights of the bank holiday, from May 26 to 28.

Many of the locations on Holiday Lettings’ list are on the coast highlighting top spots to soak up the spring sunshine… without overspending.

Saskia Welman, spokesperson for holidaylettings.co.uk, says the data shows holidaymakers can get away for a bank holiday break without breaking the bank:

She said: “Most two-bedroom properties sleep four people, so for just over £15 per person, per night, you can really make the most of the long weekend. And where better than Skegness, the UK’s signature seaside town? It has everything you need for the perfect bank holiday break.”

“Holiday homes are gaining in popularity all the time” continues Saskia, “winning against traditional hotel stays with advantages like space, facilities, privacy and incredible value. And as this demand grows, owners are generating extra income by renting out their homes with us.”

The top 10 most affordable locations for Spring Bank Holiday are as follows (review score in brackets):

Destination

1. Hemsby, £148 (4.6)

2. Great Yarmouth, £154 (4.5)

3. Freshwater East, £172 (4.7)

4. Skegness, £186 (4.7)

5. Sandown, £195 (4.8)

6. Bridlington, £221 (4.6)

7. Isle of Bute, £229 (4.8)

8. Caernarfon, £233 (4.6)

9. Moray, £234 (4.9)

10. Nottinghamshire, £240 (4.8)