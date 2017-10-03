Skegness in top 10 ‘staycation’ resorts

Skegness has made it into another Top 10 – this time highlighting the best of British resorts for ‘staycations’.

New research from Marbles has compiled a ranking of 40 of the UK’s top seaside towns with Southwold in Suffolk coming in at number one and Skegness at eighth.

Top British beaches for staycations.. ANL-170310-144534001

With a high number of pubs and restaurants per capita, Skegness ranked higher than the likes of Brighton and Blackpool.

In order to determine where each Town would rank, Marbles used a weighted index to provide a score out of 10 for each individual metric and then an overall index combining all metrics.

The metrics included the price of a hotel room or B&B per night, the number of restaurants pubs, attractions, funfairs fish and chip shops, how many taxis in two mile radius and sun hours.

Skegness had the third most restaurants with 214, an average room charge of £54 for hotel and £68 for B&B, the third most attractions with 53 and fourth most pubs with 24. The overall beach score wqas ‘excellent’.