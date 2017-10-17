Skegness Grammar School ‘requires improvement’, says Ofsted - but sponsor insists necessary changes are being made

A Skegness school found requiring improvement by Ofsted says it is making ‘excellent progress’ in establishing the necessary changes.

Skegness Grammar School was a ‘good’ school when it was last inspected in May 2014 but Ofsted inspectors now say it ‘requires improvement’.

Following a two-day visit last month, inspectors say four areas need attention - effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; outcomes for pupils and 16 to 19 study programmes.

Personal development, behaviour and welfare remains ‘good’.

A summary of key findings published in a report yesterday included:

- Senior leaders and governors have not ensured that the school has maintained the high standards that inspectors found at the last inspection.

- The quality of teaching is not good enough across the school to ensure that all pupils make consistently strong progress.

- The most able pupils do not make as much progress as they should across a range of subjects.

- The key stage 3 curriculum does not enable the most able pupils to make the progress that they should in preparation for key stage 4.

- Students in the sixth form do not make consistently strong progress because the quality of teaching is too variable.

- Until recently, the training that teachers receive has not focused well enough on the school’s priorities, including the progress of the most

able pupils.

However there was praise for the interim principal Heather Scott, who was brought in by sponsors the David Ross Education Trust to help the school improve.

The report said: “The interim headteacher has a precise understanding of the school’s strengths and weaknesses.  The interim headteacher has ensured that

leaders are taking rapid action to resolve the weaker aspects of the school.”

Other strengths included:

- The middle ability pupils make strong progress.

- Behaviour is good. Pupils have strong relationships with each other and with staff.

- Disadvantaged pupils, pupils who are at an early stage of learning English as an additional language and pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities make strong progress.

- Staff work closely with each other to keep pupils safe and to learn to be safe.

- There is a wide range of enrichment activities that pupils engage with well.

- Attendance at the school is in line with national levels

A spokesman for the David Ross Education Trust said: “Earlier in March 2017 we identified areas for improvement, which were noted along with our strengths by Ofsted recently, and have made excellent progress against these.

“The actions we are taking are leading to rapid and sustainable improvements in our school having recently celebrated nearly 100% of pupils achieving 9-4 grades in GCSE English and Maths and impressive A-Level results which have led to even more of our students studying at top universities.”

