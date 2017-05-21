Skegness family to host music night for air ambulance

A Skegness family are to hold a themed music night in the resort to raise funds for a life-saving charity which came to their aid last year.

On October 1, Jamie Broom was airlifted to hospital by the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance after he fell down stairs and was knocked unconscious.

The situation turned out to be much more serious than first thought and Jamie went on to undergo emergency surgery to remove a large blood clot from his brain.

Now, his family are looking to pay back the air ambulance with a Motown and soul fundraiser in Skegness.

Mum Wendy Wetton, 60, said: “Little did we know how great our need would be when Jamie had his accident.

“The air ambulance gave us hope when we thought all was lost and gave Jamie his fighting chance to be here with us today.

“Please join us in raising money for this worthwhile charity, for you never know when your own need could be so great.”

She added: “If it hadn’t have been for the air ambulance Jamie would not have survived that journey to the hospital.”

Jamie, 35, is now recovering at home with wife Stacey and their three children, but he still faces a long way battle to recovery.

Of how he feels about the cause behind the fundraiser, Wendy said: “Jamie has said to me he is just grateful the air ambulance has given him the opportunity to see his children grow up.”

She also made special mention of paramedic Sean Lovett who ‘kept Jamie alive’ before the arrival of the air ambulance and the surgeons who went on to treat him.

l The Motown and Soul event at the Suncastle, Skegness, on July 1, from 7.30pm to 1.30am with music played by DJ Dave Raistrick. Tickets cost £8, available from Wendy by calling 07713 899322 or emailing wendy.wetton@sky.com