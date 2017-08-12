Skegness duo are teaming up for China charity trek

Have your say

Two Skegness woman are set to trek the Great Wall of China later this year for charity.

Elaine Blair, 39, and Martyne Silvester, 47, will be trekking between 10 to 20 miles a day for one week in aid of the British Heart Foundation, a charity fighting to end heart disease.

The duo, who work at North Shore Holiday Centre, have been walking lots, and have also joined Skegness and District Running Club.

Elaine is no stranger to fundraisers, as she has completed a parachute jump and abseil for charity.

On why Elaine wants to take part, she said: “It is for a really good charity.”

Martyne was inspired to take part in the trek after her grandmother and father-in-law both suffered from cardiac problems.

On how she is feeling about the trek, Martyne said: “The closer it gets, the scarier it is” but added it will be ‘amazing’.

So far, they have raised £3,319 of their £6,000 goal, with each hoping to raise £3,000.

Search for Elaine Blair or Martyne Silvester on www.justgiving.com to donate.