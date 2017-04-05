Skegness couple who lost everything in fire thank ‘generous’ community

A Skegness couple who lost everything they had prepared for the birth of their baby daughter in a fire last week have thanked ‘generous’ friends, family and members of the community for helping to rebuild their lives.

Lizzie Ogburn and partner Robert Kenney came home on Friday to find their home on Prince Alfred Avenue alight – just nine weeks before their little girl’s due date of June 13.

The scene of the fire. Picture supplied.

The pair, aged 24 and 26, had spent the last few months preparing for the birth and say they had ‘literally just finished getting everything we needed for her’.

Lizzie said that was the ‘most upsetting’ thing about the fire.

“We thought the last couple of months we wouldn’t have to worry about getting anything else, then we come back to our flat and it’s alight,” she said.

Family friend Kirby Evans, also pregnant, found out what had happened and set up a gofundme website page in support of the couple, and already people have donated - not just money but items too.

Kirby said: “It just shows we do actually live in a community that’s quite good when someone’s suffered a significant trauma.

“People’s generosity has been amazing in the short time since the page was created.”

Lizzie is currently living with her friend Kelly while the pair try to find a new home.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed four crews attended the incident at 10.14am on Friday. They said the cause was ‘undetermined’ and no further investigations would be taking place.

To help Lizzie and Robert visit https://www.gofundme.com/our-flat-burnt-down