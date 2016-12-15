Skegness couple appeal to get their child in school

A couple from who moved to Winthorpe to give their children a better life say they have been let down by the education authority because it has been unable to find their 11-year-old daughter a place at school.

Kim and Jason Holland have three children - Lucy, 11, Hayden, eight, and Ben, seven – who started at Seathorne Primary School after they moved to the area in May.

However, the Hollands say they were forced to take them out of school after the family, originally from Doncatser, claim they were subjected to bullying.

Mrs Holland said: “We informed the school about the bullying and managed to find places for the boys at Skegness Primary Academy. But Lucy got upset and wanted to stay because she had made friends.

“With her being older we tried to make it work and I took her to another playground to try and avoid any problems.

“But unfortunately the bullying continued and I’ve had to take her out of school.

“Now, the authority (Lincolnshire County Council) says there are no places in her age group for Lucy in any of the schools. We are home schooling her, but are appealing because we just feel they have let us down.”

Mr Holland said: “We moved to Winthorpe because we wanted a better life for our children. I’m always making sure they do their homework and work hard because I want them to have every possible opportunity.

“It’s one thing home schooling Lucy but what she isn’t getting is socialising with the other children. When she goes to secondary school in September there will be children from lots of other schools but she won’t know anyone.

“My wife is sick, too, and she really doesn’t need this additional stress.”

Steve Gamble, school admissions manager for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s often the case that more popular schools have no spare places which seems to be the situation here, where the parents want to move their child.

“It’s usually more difficult trying to move during the school year.

“The appeal is set to be heard before Christmas so the parents should know the outcome soon.

“We wouldn’t condone bullying of any kind, but schools have their own policies for dealing with these issues.”

Seathorne School was invited by the Skegness Standard to comment but preferred to let the county council speak on its behalf.