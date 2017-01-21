Skegness council tax up but ‘could be worse’

Council taxpayers in Skegness can expect to pay more for their services this year – but not as much at this stage as was suggested.

Town councillors unanimously voted at their meeting on Wednesday to set a total budget of £499,015, which includes the cost of delivering its Business Plan for 2017/18.

A precept of £403,837 was set, representing a cost of £75.71 for a Band D equivalent property – an increase of £16.11 or 31p per week.

The council reviewed the budget in November last year and agreed the position so that the Coastal Community Fund (CCF) stage two submission for a new community hub to replace the Tower Pavilion in Tower Gardens could be made.

However, the final precept figures could not be calculated at that time, as the Council Tax Support Grant and Tax Base had not been confirmed.

Town clerk Steve Larner said: “Since then Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that the amenity grass cutting service for Skegness has been withdrawn. If £50,000 of additional funding was raised for this it would increase the charge for a Band D property to 49p a week.”

Coun Jim Carpenter said: “It would be a big cost put on taxpayers when prices are going up and with the uncertainty about Brexit.”

The councillors voted to go with the budget agreed in November.

The impact of East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) cuts are still not known as the authority will not be finalising its budget until February.

Last week ELDC invited residents, business and interested parties to have their say on its draft budget proposals for 2017-18.

In 2015, the district council announced a need to deliver around £6 million in savings over the coming four years as Government funding to support local services continued to reduce.

The council is therefore proposing a £4.95 (3.9 per cent) increase for 2017/18 – an extra 9.5p per week for a Band D property. To read the full budget proposals and to take part in the consultation visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/budget