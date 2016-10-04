Skegness clubs unite to make family’s life a little easier

Two clubs in Skegness have help a young man who suffers from Duchennes Muscular Distrophy, a condition which means he is confined to a wheelchair and needs help to do almost everything.

Skegness Lions Club president Mike Hardy and John Kirk, social services convenor of Skegness Round Table visited Mark Perry and his family to present them with a cheque!

Mark needs a number of items of equipment to make him more independent and to lead a more normal life, but his family were unable to secure all of the necessary funding and were £1,100 short. Following an appeal, the clubs got together to make up the shortfall.