Skegness charity for disabled makes plea for help to fix minibus

A Skegness charity that takes disabled people out on trips is appealing for help to mend its minibus.

Alive and Kicking had thought it had enough funds to fix the tail lift on their minibus. However, unexpected additional costs mean they are about £1,000 short.

Tina Mellors, charity founder, said: “We’re gutted because we can’t arrange any trips withpout a ramp.

“Anderby Charity Entertains held an event over three nights in the village hall two weeks ago and raised £2,200 for us which we thought was enough.

“But when the garage estimate came we needed another £1,000.”

If you can help call 07900 275119.