Skegness’ businesses prepare to shine at awards night

A nursery school which is growing from strength to strength had no idea a year ago it would be catapulted into the spotlight at the Skegness Business Awards.

Owner of the 2016 Business of the Year winners Little Learners Marie Walker says she knows exactly how this year’s finalists are feeling.

In just two days time the town’s business elite will gather for a glittering ceremony at the Southview Park Hotel.

Final preparations are being made by organisers Skegness Partnership with the help of main sponsors Hodgkinsons solicitors of Skegness.

Marie said: “It was a great honour for the nursery to be recognised as ‘Business of the Year’. Achieving such an accolade has been an uplifting experience for everyone involved. The staff team at Little Learners work tirelessly every day to provide high quality childcare and education in order to improve outcomes for children.

“Winning both categories, ‘Business of the Year’ and ‘Care Provider of the Year,’ has helped to raise our profile even further. We have used the winning logos on advertising materials and documentation to celebrate our achievements.

“Since winning the awards the provision has continued to expand and improve. We have recently purchased a property in Louth with a view to converting it into a third setting enabling us to offer unique childcare and training opportunities.”

Guests of the night will include Matt Warman MP and councillors from both East Lindsey and Lincolnshire councils.

This year there are 10 categories, with Hogkinsons sponsoring Best New Business.

Finalists for a new category, Best Place to Eat - sponsored by Taj Bola of The Royal Hotel - were chosen with the help of media partners the Skegness Standard, when the vote was given to readers online.

Paul Dixon, chair of Skegness Partnership, said: “This will be the biggest and best event yet. We have 220 people including the best of Skegness businesses joining us to celebrate our towns success.

“I am looking forward to seeing the effort and passion of Skegness businesses rewarded.

“We are rightly proud of what we do and the contribution we make to the success of Skegness.”