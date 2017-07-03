Skegness boating lake back open after tests show it is ‘safe’

Skegness boating lake is back open after being closed for a day following concern about the blue/green algae in the water.

A number of signs were put up around the lake off Tower Esplanade by East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) yesterday, warning people not to enter or allow dogs in the water as it is ‘potentially harmful’.

East Lindsey District Council says it is taking steps to reduce the amount of algae in a Skegness boating lake. ANL-170627-113743001

Images of the blue/green algae in the lake were posted on social media last week by Tony Tye, chairman of the Skegness Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

Mr Tye said: “There were a lot of people who said I shouldn’t have posted the pictures as I’m supposed to be promoting Skegness, but here we are a week later and the boating lake has been closed.

“Yet again, in a effort to save money, they have put a leading Skegness business on hold until they have sorted out the Blue Green Algae - with only two weeks before the start of the six week main holiday.”

At the time of closure, a spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said: “Water sampling results have confirmed that blue/green algae is present in the boating lake.

“This type of algae has been present in the boating lake before and is typically caused by warm weather, as experienced in recent weeks.

“If anyone has come into contact with the water, they are advised to wash their hands or the affected area immediately using clean water.

“Based on Environment Agency advice it is necessary to close the boating lake until the matter is resolved.”

Today, the council reported the boating lake was back open again after further tests found the water not to be harmful.

An ELDC spokesman said: “Following advice from Public Health England, we have this afternoon been able to advise the boat operator on Skegness Boating Lake that it is considered safe for the boats to continue operating.

“The warning signage will remain in situ for the time-being, whilst we take proactive steps to address the algae. Further water sampling will also take place in due course.”

