Skegness-based firm wins £multi-million workwear deal with British Steel

A Skegness-based family business has won a £multi-million contract to supply thousands of British Steel employees with their first sets of newly branded workwear.

The company has chosen Micronclean - which has been owned by one family since 1929, tracing its heritage back to the Skegness Steam Laundry in 1883 – to provide the specialist clothing for 4,500 employees at its sites throughout

The new British Steel branded workwea which is being supplied by Micronclean, ANL-171018-162917001

the UK and Ireland.

A 25-strong team from Micronclean is currently undertaking the task of measuring up employees for their very first sets of workwear carrying the new British Steel name and logo.

British Steel Deputy CEO Paul Martin said: “The safety and comfort of our employees, many of whom work in extreme conditions, is of paramount importance to us. It’s vital, therefore, that we provide them with first class clothing that not only protects them but gives them the confidence to work in the environments they do.

“Anyone who has worked on a steelworks, or in a hazardous environment, will know how crucial the correct workwear is and throughout the tendering process safety and quality have been our priorities.

“We’re pleased to have awarded this contract to Micronclean and look forward to working with them as they measure for, supply and clean 20,000 pieces of new British Steel workwear.”

The long-term agreement will see Micronclean replace the current workwear with 2,000 coveralls, 9,000 jackets and 9,000 pairs of trousers. In addition, the Lincolnshire-based company – situated a short distance from British Steel’s

Scunthorpe headquarters – will also be responsible for the laundry operation, garment repairs and distribution.

Robert Parker, Micronclean Managing Director, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this important contract and look forward to working in partnership with British Steel.

“We are currently in the process of measuring up around 4,500 employees and so far, we’ve had a fantastic response from the British Steel staff. They can’t wait to get their new British Steel branded workwear and it’s a source of immense pride that we’ve been asked to provide it.

“The logistics of the roll-out to over 4,500 staff on 51 sites are complex, with the specialist clothing being designed to meet individual needs and roles. The workwear itself must not only be capable offering long term protection in extreme environments by meeting the most stringent of safety requirements but must also be comfortable to wear.

”Our laundering service will ensure that the garments remain in good condition for their agreed lifetime and are returned to the correct lockers time after time without fail.”