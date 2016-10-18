Skegness B&B owner triumphs in awards just four weeks after having lung removed

A Skegness B&B has triumphed in a countrywide award scheme, despite one of the owners battling his second cancer diagnosis in four years.

Caxton House, in Trafalgar Avenue, is owned by husband and wife Paul, 60, and Wendy Sudbrooke, 54.

Paul and Wendy won Best B&B in the 2016 Select Lincolnshire, Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards for the third consecutive year, and for the fourth year overall.

The couple have been running Caxton House since moving to Skegness nine-and-a-half years ago.

In 2012, Paul was diagnosed with mouth cancer and received treatment.

Then earlier this year he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Four weeks before the awards ceremony took place, Paul had a procedure to have his left lung removed.

He is having chemeotherapy treatment following the operation.

Wendy said: “This is the second time Paul has had cancer, but still manages to keep going.”

She said about the cancer diagnosis: “It’s just one of those things, but it is not going to stop us doing what we want to do.”

“Life doesn’t just stop when you have a diagnosis.”

The couple found out that Caxton House had been shortlisted for Best B&B while in hospital. Wendy told The Standard: “It was a great morale boost.” Paul added: “It felt great to be chosen, especially as we were selected by peers in our trade.”

Wendy said: “We’re really, really estatic that we’ve won.

“It is fantastic that we can still be ambassadors for Skegness. It’s a really good feeling.”

She added: “It is particularly poignant, as Paul had major surgery four weeks before.”

About what sets Caxton House apart from the rest, Paul told The Standard it was attention to detail, and customer focus.