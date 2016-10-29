Skegness area pubs feature in UK beer guide

The Skegness area has been honoured for its beer and real ale by a best selling beer and pub guide in the UK.

The Fendland branch of CAMRA (Campaign For Real Ale) held its launch event of the Good Beer Guide 2017 at one of the Skegness pubs featuring in the guide, the Admiral Benbow, in Chapel St Leonards.

The Fenland branch of CAMRA covering Skegness and its surrounding district has 30 entries in the 2017 guide.

Chairman for Fenland’s CAMRA Nigel Woodburn said: “All pubs in the guide are regularly checked by CAMRA volunteers and unlike some other pub guides selection for the guide is completely independent.

“The Good Beer Guide celebrates and highlights the best pubs in the UK chosen by CAMRA volunteers.”

Nigel told The Standard ‘We have heard about people coming into pubs from all over the UK with their CAMRA beer guide. It really does make a positive difference.’

The new guide contains more than 4,500 of the best pubs in the UK, with six of these being in the Skegness and Spilsby region.

The guide also includes Bateman’s Visitor Centre in Wainfleet, The Bell Inn in Halton Holegate, Blacksmith’s Arms in Skendleby, The Countryman in Ingoldmells, The Eaves Inn in Little Steeping and Vine Hotel in Skegness.

Mr Woodburn said: “Each year we like to have a branch launch and this year we decided to hold ours at the Admiral Benbow.”

On their reason behind this choice, Nigel said: “It’s a lovely, friendly little pub popular with a whole range of people, and unique, at least as far as our branch is concerned, in being right on the seashore.

“To further add to its attraction, its outside drinking area is right on the beach aboard a boat complete with figurehead.”

Buy your 2017 guide at: www.camra.org.uk/gbg