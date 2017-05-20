Skegness aquarium shark is looking for love

A Skegness resident is celebrating a very special birthday – meaning he can look to find a mate.

Skegness Aquarium, in Tower Esplanade, is celebrating the fifth birthday of its zebra shark Nudge.

This year, he will be micro-chipped and registered, so he can be placed in the ‘stud book’ – arguably the marine version of dating app Tinder – to help him find a mate.

The official breeding age for a shark is seven, but it could take two years to find him a suitable mate.

Zebra sharks are endangered, but breeding in captivity helps increase population numbers.

Louise Chapman, supervisor at Skegness Aquarium, added: “The path of love doesn’t always run smoothly, but we are very excited for the prospect of our zebra shark. We will be proud parents.”

From Saturday, May 27, to Sunday, June 4, celebrations will be held at the aquarium to mark Nudge’s fifth birthday.

Visitors can win a goody bag if they find shark egg cases or ray egg cases on the beach, take part in a present trail, enjoy birthday cake, and sign a giant birthday card.

Nudge badges will also be on sale, with profits going to The Shark Trust.