Skegness Academy student’s tribute to our war heroes

A proud mum has shared a poem her 17-year-old daughter wrote to honour our war heroes for Remembrance Day.
Angie Sloane posted the poem for her daughter, Danielle, who attends Skegness Academy, on the Skegness Standard Facebook page asking us to share it.
Mrs Sloane, of Chapel St Leonards, said: “I know this isn’t news but I just wanted to share this poem. It was written by my daughter last year for Remembrance Day.
“I’m so proud of it, I think it’s amazing that it came from a 16-year-old’s mind. I hope you like it as much as I do.”
We do, thank you Angie - and we hope our readers like it too.
THE ONE LONELY FLOWER
Beneath the dark and musky sky,
Soldiers watch as comrades die,
Bombs and guns and heavy feet,
Leave the field all warn and beat
Among the bodies a flower grew,
Its roots fresh and the petals new,
The purest flower now stands red,
To commemorate all the dead
In a field once filled with life,
Now lays the dead in the afterlife,
All that remains is that one lonely flower,
Standing proud and tall, too brave to cower
And now to this day that flower is known,
As the one who survived in that war zone,
Nothing will ever be able to copy,
The memorable power of the poppy
