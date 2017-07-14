Skegness Academy found ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted but has ‘ambitious plan for improvement’

Skegness Academy is embarking on an ‘ambitious plan’ for improvement after Ofsted found it to be an ‘inadequate school’.

The latest report follows an inspection in May and criticises sponsors the Greenwood Academies Trust for the academy’s decline, stating: “The governance of the school is inadequate. Standards have declined dramatically since the previous inspection (October 2012).”

Greenwood responded ‘The Trust accept this as a fair and accurate judgement’ but blames the Department for Education’s intention to transfer the academy to another sponsor for a ‘turbulent’ few months and says ‘it is unsurprising that this period of uncertainly has had a significant impact on the academy’.

Among the failings are:

l Disadvantaged pupils and pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities underachieve significantly.

l Pupils who have not met expected standards in literacy and numeracy in their primary school are not receiving enough help in Year 7 to catch up.

l The management of pupils’ behaviour and attendance is inadequate.

l The curriculum for pupils in key stages 3 and 4 is inadequate.

l The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is inadequate.

However, the report recognises lead principal Jo Edwards, who joined the school in September 2016 ‘under difficult circumstances’ has made a considerable difference and recent ‘intensive support’ from the trust is beginning to help.

A spokesman for Greenwood said: “New leaders have carried out a thorough review of the academy, produced an ambitious action plan and are working closely with the Trust to ensure there is the necessary support in place to ensure progress. It is important to stress the report is not a reflection on students and the inspectors highlighted ‘many pupils are polite, respectful, and keen to learn’. Staff at the academy, and within the Trust, are determined to continue to work extremely hard to make Skegness Academy the good school children deserve.”