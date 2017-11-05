Sisters raise more than £10,000 for charity

Sisters who have been campaigning to raise awareness of the dangers of drink-driving and texting at the wheel have finally made it to the ball a year and a day after the tragic death of their father.

The Vikki’s Quest Ball took place at the Brackenborough Arms Hotel near Louth and saw the charity’s target reach more than £10,000 for the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.

Organiser Vikki Bamforth hosted the event with her sister Kerry, who suffered catastrophic life-changing injuries in the accident on the A16 at Sibsey in October last year and spent weeks recovering in the QMC.

In their thoughts were their 61-year-old father Ivor Bogg - the popular Spilsby greengrocer - who died returning from a Birdy concert in Cambridge that had been his birthday present.

The driver of the car that smashed head-on into them, 41-year-old Romans Krilovs, was sentenced to nine years in jail in June. Police had found an opened bottle of Jack Daniels in the footwell of the Volvo car Krilovs had borrowed from a friend. Mobile phone records also showed he had been using his hand held mobile phone in the moments before the massive impact.

Vikki said she and her sister have been overwhelmed with the support from the community.

She said: “We are only a small town but it’s amazing how people have pulled together for the charity. I set out to do an event a month with an original goal of £1,000 for the first one in January which was a jumble sale, but we did much more than that.

“We are so grateful to everyone for their support.

“The ball was especially special because we were able to celebrate Kerry going back to work in September. People were expecting to see a woman in a wheelchair or on crutches and were amazed at how well she looked.”

Vikki said she will now focus on supporting the petition Kerry started on change.org for a change in the drink-drive law with tougher sentencing.

She said: “While fundraising for the QMC we have also been raising awareness of the dangers of drink driving and texting at the wheel.

“Our next campaign will be to get the law changed for tougher sentencing.”