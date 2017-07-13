Sir David Attenborough voices TV whale doc from former Burgh le Marsh woman

An ex-Burgh le Marsh woman saw her ‘dream come true’ when she met Sir David Attenborough as part of a TV documentary she has made which airs tonight (Thursday).

Former Skegness Grammar School pupil Annie Mackinder, 27, works for the BBC and has produced and directed Dippy and the Whale.

The documentary is voiced by Sir David Attenborough. Annie told The Standard meeting Sir David was a ‘dream come true’.

Annie has always been interested in nature and science, choosing to study environmental science at university before doing a Masters degree in science communication.

She then went on to work at National Geographic, before landing herself a job at the BBC two years ago as an assistant producer.

BBC Horizon, a documentary television series that covers science and philosophy, approached Annie about making Dippy and the Whale.

It has been a two-year long project, which saw her travel to California to film blue whales in their natural habitat.

Annie said: “It was amazing. They are incredibly beautiful animals. It was so overwhelming.”

The documentary has a strong conservation and historical message, and follows the redesign of the National History Museum, in London.

The National History Museum has made the decision to replace Dippy the Dinosaur with a blue whale skeleton hanging from the ceiling of the Hintze Hall.

The one-hour documentary will take viewers behind the scenes at the Natural History Museum, as museum conservators and engineers take Dippy the dinosaur apart bone by bone.

They have replaced him with a blue whale skeleton, hanging it off the ceiling in the grand Hintze Hall, which is one of the first things that visitors will see.

The documentary follows staff at the museum ahead of the grand unveiling, which will also take place on Thursday, July 13.

It will also see the team follow and film blue whales in their natural habitat in California, inspired by the museum’s work.

The documentary has received media coverage from The One Show, BBC Breakfast, and the Radio Times.

This is the first time that Annie is solely responsible for the production and direction, which she describes as ‘quite nerve-wracking’ but also exciting.

Annie said: “I am really excited and I am passionate about the subject matter. This is a really great opportunity and I hope people like it.”

Dippy and the Whale will air at 9pm on Thursday, July 13, on BBC 2.