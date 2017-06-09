Sign up for ‘most exciting job ever’ in Skegness area

An appeal has been made for more on-call firefighters in the Skegness area, backed by the testimony of a recent recruit who hails it as ‘the most exciting job ever’.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has made the call with the assistance of Connell McGrorey, 19, from Skegness.

Connell has been an on-call firefighter for just over a year at Skegness Fire Station and says it is the best thing he has ever done.

Explaining, he said: “Not long ago we were called to a house fire in Skegness. I was part of the first crew on scene. We immediately searched the house and found an elderly lady in her bedroom.

“We rescued her and delivered lifesaving CPR until the ambulance crews arrived. Luckily, the lady made a full recovery. I knew from that moment on, I’d made the right choice and firefighting was the right career for me.”

The role does not stop at fighting fires, though, responding to road traffic collisions and more also form part of the job.

“Most people don’t realise, but we are actually trained as co-responders,” continued Connell. “This means we can turn out to medical emergencies, including strokes, chest pains, and cardiac arrests. Last year, we attended around 100 fires, but over 800 co-responder calls.”

He added: “We are given excellent and thorough training, which equips us to deal with all sorts of incidents – all good transferable skills. It makes for the most exciting job ever. You never really know what incident you are going to be facing, but you know you are ready for it.”

Anyone interested in joining Connell at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue as an on-call firefighter is asked to call 0800 358 0204.