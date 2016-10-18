Sian’s blog wins national award

A Hundleby-based freelance equine journalist and dressage rider is in the running for a national award.

Sian Lovatt, 25, has won Blog of the Year in the 2016 E-Dressage Equine Awards.

E-Dressage runs online equestrian competitions and training; the awards aim to celebrate the hard work of individuals and companies in the equine world.

Sian said she was ‘absolutely thrilled’ to have won and thanked all those involved in the awards (a competition she entered an hour before the deadline closing after encouragement from a friend).

Ahead of her win, she said: “I never in my wildest dreams thought my blog would end up being a finalist. When I started blogging a couple of years ago it started as a hobby and just developed into so much more.”

Of the idea behind her blog, she said: “I wanted to blog the highs and lows of competing horses, whilst working full-time as well as experiencing things most 20-somethings experience with life, relationships and so on!” she added.

Find Sian’s blog at {http://www.sianlovatt.blogspot.com|www.sianlovatt.blogspot.com}.