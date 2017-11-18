Shopping centre in Skegness wins green apple award

The team at The Hildreds in Skegness is celebrating after scooping a Silver Green Apple Award in recognition of the centre’s green initiatives.

The red-carpet awards ceremony took place last week at the Houses of Parliament.

The shopping centre competed against more than 500 other nominated businesses for Environmental Best Practice. Last year alone, the Hildreds collected around 200kgs of food waste generated by one of its tenants, The Cottage Loaf Café, and composted it on site. This reduced the amount of waste going into landfill and made nutritious compost that the centre then reused to grow food in its own rooftop garden.”

Centre manager Steve Andrews said: “I am absolutely delighted to win the award and really proud of the centre’s achievements.”