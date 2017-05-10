Shopkeepers rally to help Skegness RNLI crew hit by break-in

Shopkeepers were so shocked to hear the Skegness RNLI volunteer crew’s comfort fund had been stolen in a burglary at the weekend that they had a collection to help replace it.

Thieves got away with the safe and some stock after prising their way into the RNLI shop at the station in Tower Esplanade in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is estimated £300 was taken - cash raised by volunteers to fund the Skegness lifeboats along the coast.

Shop volunteer Ann Spencer told the Standard: “What has really upset people is they took the contribution people give to the Skegness lifeboat and the comfort fund that helps provide tea and coffee for the volunteer crew when they go on a shout.

“That’s what is annoying everyone - that some scumbags could do that.

“As soon as people heard the comfort fund had been taken the shopkeepers had a collection and we’ve had a £150 donation.”

l Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 126 of May 6. For the full story see today’s Skegness Standard.

Read more:

Burglars target Skegness RNLI shop and steal vital stock