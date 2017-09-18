Shock as armed police bundle man into van at Morrisons in Skegness

Shoppers watched in amazement when they witnessed armed police arrest a man at a Skegness supermarket and bundle him into the back of a van.

The incident, following an alleged theft, took place at Morrisons yesterday.

Eyewitness Steve Gould sparked concern about what might have happened after he posted on social media: “Two armed police have just taken a male in a van with bracelets on.

“They swiftly put him in the van. No messing with him – straight in.”

Armed police were drafted to the resort after the UK terror threat level was raised to critical on Friday night, following the explosion on the Parsons Green Underground in London.

However, other eyewitnesses were able to stop the public worrying it could have been a terror linked incident.

Residents will continue to see armed poice on the streets of Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170918-074104001

Bettina Musson said: “Apparently an old woman got robbed and four men ran after him and held him down until the police came.”

Steph Steadman commented: “It wasn’t a good sight to see with three young children, especially where the men has pinned him down to the floor (near parent and toddler spaces). But well done to these men for doing so.”

This morning the UK terror threat level has returned to severe, but Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West tweeted last night that the public would continue to see armed officers on the streets.

A police vehicle showing increased presence on the streets of Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170918-074115001

