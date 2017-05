Seasonal work is beginning to impact unemployment figures along the coast

The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits in East Lindsey has dropped sharply, following seasonal trends.

Claimants dropped by 255 from 1,845 to 1,590 during April, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

By comparison, in April 2016, it dropped by 275 from 1,685 to 1,410 on the previous month.