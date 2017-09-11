Sex with 15-year-old charge man from Skegness gets bail

A 28-year-old Skegness man has appeared before magistrates in Boston on an allegation that he had sex with a 15 year old girl.

Nathan James Patten of Sea View Road, entered no plea to the charge of engaging in penetrative sex with the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on January 1.

Patten was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for trial on October 4 and was granted bail with conditions of not contacting two named girls.