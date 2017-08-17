Sex offender from Skegness jailed for 15 months

Have your say

A sex offender who failed to tell the authorities after he slept in the same house as two boys was today jailed for 15 months.

Jake White, 24, from Skegness, admitted two charges of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order which was imposed at Hull Crown Court in September 2012.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the order was made after White was convicted of two charges of sexual assault on a girl aged under 13.

Richard Thatcher, prosecuting, said the order required White to notify social services if he was staying or remaining in the same house as a child.

The court was told White breached the order on two occasions in June this year.

Mr Thatcher said on 3 June a 13-year-old boy stayed overnight at the same address as White.

Two days later on 5 June a five-year-old boy also slept at the same property as White.

During police interview White said he believed the first occasion was just going to be a gathering of adults.

The court heard White has breached the order on two previous occasions and had been remanded in to custody since 8 June.