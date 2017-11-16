Sex offender from Skegness is jailed

A convicted sex offender who repeatedly broke court orders designed to control his behaviour was today (Thursday) jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Jonathan Salt, who had been placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and under a life-time sexual offences prevention order, was banned from staying in a house where children were living.

But in April this year he travelled from his home in Skegness to stay at the home of his boyfriend in Wakefield.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said that Salt’s partner had no knowledge of his past and allowed him to stay.

Salt stayed overnight on the first occasion but then returned soon afterwards and stayed for three days.

During the time Salt was at the property there were five children also living in the house putting Salt in breach of his order.

Mr Outhwaite said that Salt later made threats against the boyfriend and the man’s father.

“They said that they had some telephone calls and messages calling them grasses. Reference was made to someone called Scott who would come looking for them if he [Salt] went to prison.”

Mr Outhwaite said that Salt also opened two bank accounts without informing the authorities and used a false name to set up a BT account in breach of his orders.

Salt, 37, of Cavendish Road, Skegness, admitted four charges of breaching the terms of his sex offenders’ order. He was jailed for three years.

The court was told that he was originally placed on a sex offenders’ order in 2007 when he was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court for possession of indecent photographs of children. The following year he was given a lifetime sexual offences prevention order.

He has since breached his orders on four occasions before his latest set of offences.

Laura Pitman, in mitigation, said that Salt has mental health issues and has been receiving help.

She said he is being monitored under a risk management programme and has not committed any further sex offences.

Miss Pitman said that Salt currently cares for his father and urged he be given a three year community order which would mean he would have to complete a sex offenders’ treatment programme.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, told Salt “You are a man who seems to think that court orders do not apply to you. You do not abide by them.

“You have a catalogue of offending. You have been dealt with in a variety of ways , none of which has made the slightest difference to you at all.

“I have been urged not to send you to prison but to pass a community sentence. I do not accede to that submission. These offences are so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be passed upon you.”