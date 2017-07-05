Sex offender from Skegness ‘acquired nine credit cards’

A Skegness man who is subject to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life, acquired nine different credit cards which he failed to tell the police about, a court has been told.

Andrew Whitmore, 48, of South Parade, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offenders’ Act, when he appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Whitmore was convicted of various sexual offences in April 2004 and had been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and had been reminded of his various requirements at different times.

She said a random check in May revealed that Whitmore had acquired three credit cards between January 2016 and January 2017 which he had not notified to the police and then a further check revealed he had six credit cards in his name starting in December 2015 which he also had not notified.

Ms Stace said Whitmore was interviewed and admitted he knew he should have told the police about obtaining the cards within three days but said he had cut up the six cards and forgotten about them and only had the three cards the police had found in the random check.

She said it was not suggested he had used the cards for any illegal purchases, such as for images.

Barbara Newman for the Probation Service said Whitmore had mental health problems but denied deliberately not complying.

She said he was ‘generally compliant’ and never left home except with his case worker.

Fining him £120, the magistrates said it was a ‘very serious offence’.

“People don’t acquire cards by accident,” they said “there is some intent behind it.”

He was also ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.