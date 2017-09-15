Sex in cemetery video clip ‘not Skegness’

A national online news website has defended posting graffic images of a couple having sex near a cemetery, claiming it was believed to have been shot in Skegness.

The images, taken from a video clip posted on Twitter, attracted thousands of retweets and comments from shocked viewers.

They were published by the Mirror yesterday in an article which stated the video was ‘believed to be filmed in the seaside town of Skegness, Lincolnshire.’

The article claimed one viewer commented ‘Thursday night in Skeggy. Wow.’

But readers doubted it was shot in Skegness at all. with some claiming it could be Wrexham.

So we asked the Mirror why they were running a headline which effectively was more bad publicity for the resort when it looks like it simply wasn’t true.

A spokesman said that although they didn’t want to make an official statement, the article stated the video clip was only ‘believed to be filmed in Skegness’.

However, Skegness Town Council said no harm had been done. Town clerk Steve Larner said: “Doesn’t look like Skegness and everyone knows it is a bit too bracing here for such outdoor activities, so I doubt any permanent harm has been done!”

l The Skegness Standard believed the images were too graffic to post on a family newspaper website.