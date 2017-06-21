Severe weather warning updated for Lincolnshire region with possible thunder and lightning tomorrow

Met Office forecasters have this afternoon issued a revised ‘severe weather warning’ for our county.

The Met Office warning states: “A band of heavy, thundery showers is expected to move from west to east on Thursday morning. Some places will miss these, but where they do occur there is potential for heavy downpours producing sudden localised flooding of homes and businesses and disruption to power supplies from lightning strikes.

The weather warning is valid between 6am and 1pm on Thursday June 22.

However, the Met Office’s Chief Forecaster’s assessment is that: “The situation is very finely balanced and most places will see little or no severe weather.”

If it does affect Lincolnshire, the highest probability of seeing a storm is between 9am and 11am tomorrow morning, the Met Office confirmed.

The Met Office forecast for Lincolnshire is as follows:

Tonight:

Risk of further thunderstorms overnight, perhaps severe. This risk should become more confined to the east later as fresher conditions gradually spread into the west. Minimum temperature 18 °C.

Thursday:

Any residual thundery showers at first should soon clear away east, although the risk continues until early afternoon. Thereafter, turning dry and brighter with a fresher westerly breeze. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Occasionally rather cloudy with some showers, these more likely on Friday and Saturday. Breezy at times, and feeling noticeably cooler. Sunday, mostly dry with sunny periods and lighter winds.