Service to drive up food standards in East Lindsey

A new service is being launched by East Lindsey District Council to help those launching food-related businesses.

From May 2, any new food businesses setting up in the district will have the opportunity to access the Safer Food Service from the council’s Food Safety Team to help them to implement the best possible food hygiene rating.

Included in the £180 (including VAT) service price is an on-site visit by a Food Safety Officer, who will give practical tailored advice and a simple and easy to understand report and an up to date “Safer Food Better Business” pack.

This pack helps small food businesses to produce food safety management procedures and comply with food hygiene regulations.

Mike Harrison, Environmental Health Manager at the council, said: “This is a service many existing food businesses have said would have been useful to them. With lots of customers now checking Food Hygiene Ratings on where to eat and buy food from, its important businesses ensure they are operating to the highest standard.”

Access the Safer Food Better Business pack at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/foodsafety