‘Serious violent incident’ in Ingoldmells case adjourned

Five men have appeared in court following a serious violent incident in and outside a bar in Ingoldmells two years ago.

Jonathan Leonard William Butler, 29, of St Michaels Lane, Wainfleet and Jon Patrick Gray, 34, of Swiss Cottages, Thorpe Road, Whisby both denied affray – using unlawful violence towards other persons so as to cause reasonable people at the scene to fear for their safety – on May 30, 2015.

Jordan Kyle Lafferty, 30, of Bank Drive, Ingoldmells and Robert Manning, 28, of The Meadows, Skegness, both admitted the allegation.

Carl Thulbourne, 40, of Whites Lane, Sheffield, also admitted a charge of affray in an incident inside Buddy’s Bar in Ingoldmells which, according to the prosecutor Simon Rowe, precipitated the later incident allegedly involving Butler, Gray, Lafferty and Manning.

His brother, Ryan Cooper, 26, also of Whites Lane, Sheffield, failed to attend but the magistrates accepted an explanation that his summons had been sent to the wrong address and he had not known of the proceedings against him.

Simon Rowe, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said the incident had started with Thulbourne and his brother Cooper, allegedly throwing chairs inside the bar and the four other men, who were door and bar staff at the bar, had pursued the men outside and allegedly carried out a revenge attack on the two men.

Despite an application from the prosecution for the case to be sent for trial at the Crown Court, magistrates accepted jurisdiction and adjourned the cases against Gray and Butler for a case management hearing before trial on July 19.

The cases against Lafferty and Manning were adjourned to a date to be fixed for sentencing after the trial of Gray and Butler.

The case against Cooper and Thulbourne was adjourned until July 12 for both to attend together and a pre sentence report from the Probation Service was ordered for Thulbourne.