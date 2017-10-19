Seller of counterfeit goods in Ingoldmells gets suspended prison sentence

A seller of counterfeit goods in Ingoldmells has been found guilty of 20 trademark infringement offences.

Mohammed Faisal Rashid (22) of 67, Saviors Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B8 1HN, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was given a 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for a year, ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs and fines of £2,115.

The 20 trademark infringement offences related to raids carried out by officers from Lincolnshire Trading Standards on Mr Rashid’s stall on Eastgate Market, Ingoldmells on 28 May 2016.

Officers found hundreds of counterfeit items, including Adidas trainers, Converse t-shirts, Superdry hoodies and Nike trainers, amongst others.

Prior to the seizure on 28 May 2016, officers had carried out two other test purchases where they had found counterfeit clothing being sold.

Angela Kane, senior trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, comments: “All retailers have a duty to understand how the law applies to them - and how they should follow it to ensure the safety of their customers. We’re here to help market sellers follow their obligations. But where they don’t, our crackdown will continue to protect consumers from them.

“By working with representatives from Nike and Adidas, Lincolnshire Trading Standards has been able to launch an anti-counterfeit operation along the East Coast.”

For more information on the work of Lincolnshire Trading Standards, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk