Seathorne County Primary School celebrates Roald Dahl Day

Children brought stories from one of their favourite writers to life to mark the 100th birthday of Roald Dahl.

As part of a day of imagination, pupils of Seathorne County Primary School were plunged into the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG and The Witches and many more.

A day of imagination at Seathorne County Primary School. ANL-160919-090729001

Celebrations have been taking place across the country all year for the popular children’s author who was was born 100 years ago in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, with hundreds of adults and children following his words, “Never do anything by halves...Be outrageous. Go the whole hog.”

As part of the biggest ever global celebration on September 13, the children at Seathorne School enjoyed taking part by dressing up as their favourite characters from a whole range of Roald Dahl books. A spokesman said: “We were lucky to share our day doing Roald Dahl challenges as Oompa Loompas, Mr Twits, Matildas, Mr Foxs’ not to mention a fair few Willy Wonkas.”