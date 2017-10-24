Search for kite surfer in difficulty off Skegness beach

A search took place off Skegness beach this morning following reports of a kite surfer in difficulty.

Humber Coastguard was scrambled and alerted the RNLI volunteers in Skegness, who launched a three-man crew in the inshore lifeboat.

However, when they arrived at the scene, about one mile east of Skegness pier, the surfer who was not with his kite.

Adam Holmes, of Skegness RNLI, was among the crew and said: “Shortly afterwards we were stood down when the gentleman presented himself to crew on the shore.

“The kite was deflated and recovered and returned to the shore with the lifeboat and returned to its owner.”

One witness, who had been playing golf when he called the coastguard, said: “It looked like an orange dinghy had turned over and maybe there was someone in a black wetsuit with it.

“The coastguard was aware of it and said the lifeboat was going out to it.”