Seal of approval for Skegness Business Awards by last year’s winner

Natureland has given Skegness Business Awards its seal of approval after being the first to hold the titles of Best Attraction and Business of the Year.

Director Richard Yeadon, who accepted the honour on behalf of the seal sanctuary at the town’s inaugural awards night last year, said there had been notable benefits of being chosen.

Caxton House was among the winners at last year's Skegness Business Awards. ANL-161011-145118001

He said: “Being chosen as Best Attraction and Business of the Year made a great deal of difference for us and was an excellent marketing tool.

“The reaction we got on social media and our website was also overwhelming.

“This, and consistently being Trip Advisor’s Best Attraction, gave visitors the confidence they would not be disappointed and their hard-earned money would be well-spent.

“This would be the same for any of the finalists in this year’s awards. By flagging up success you can tell customers they are making the right choice.”

Winners of the Skegness Business Awards 2015. ANL-161011-151830001

The finalists of the second Skegness Business Awards will find out who will be this year’s winners at a glittering ceremony at the Southview Park Hotel on Friday.

There are 31 finalists in 10 categories and one of them will become the new Business of the Year.

Guests will enjoy a meal before compére Melvin Prior of BBC Radio Lincolnshire hosts the awards ceremony.

New sponsors are the Coastal Communities Team with Skegness East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECHWA), Hodgkinsons Solicitors and the Royal Hotel. The Skegness Standard is once again media partners.

Guests at the 2015 Skegness Business Awards. ANL-161011-145657001

Judy Chapman, secretary of Skegness Partnership, said: “Everything is now in place to ensure the award night is a glittering evening.

“The important thing is to recognise the contribution that businesses make to the success of our town and we thank everyone for taking part and wish them an enjoyable evening.”

Finalists are:

Accommodation Award (REST ASSURED / SECWHA) - North Shore Hotel, The Rufford, Carron House;

Best Attraction 2016 (THE ROYAL HOTEL) - Skegness Aquarium, Lucky Strike, Grosvenor Hotel Events

Best New Business (HODGKINSONS SOLICITORS) - Kart World Extreme. Neverland Theatre, Chuckling Cheese

Business Person of the Year (SKEGNESS & DISTRICT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE) - Karen Sheppard, People First Mobility; John Kirk, Kirks Quality Foods; Anne Roberjot Roberts, Lowndes

Café of the Year (LICENSED VICTUALLER’S ASSOCIATION) - Coffee Owl, Mooch, Scoop

Care Provider of the Year (DUNCAN & TOPLIS) - Little Learners Day Nursery, Allways Care, Linkage Community Trust

Community Award (HILDREDS CENTRE) - County Care, Shoreline Magazine, Skegness Silver Band, The Coastal Eco Centre

Customer Care Award (KIRKS QUALITY FOODS) - Stagecoach, Coffee Owl, Seacroft Mobility

Retailer of the Year (MKM BUILDING SUPPLIES) - Kirks Butchers, People First Mobility, Home & Fragrance

Young Employee of the Year (FIX AUTO SKEGNESS) - Sarah Epton, employed at Lowndes; Peter Blevins, employed at Caxton House; Danielle Harrison-Luscombe, employed at Subway