Scooter rider who died following collision with tractor named locally

A 31-year-old man who died in an accident between a scooter and a tractor last night (Tuesday) has been named locally as Terry Young.

Police said the rider had died following the incident at 5.45pm.

They said a 20-year-old man who was driving the tractor has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Any witnesses to the collision, who have not already spoken with police, are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 356 of November 1.