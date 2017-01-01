School’s hampers for day centre

Members of a day centre in Alford received a seasonal treat courtesy of the town’s Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar.

The Station Road school presented hampers, which it had made and filled, to users of Alford Day Centre in the run up to Christmas.

Hamper designs included a television showing the Queen’s Speech, Santa’s Sleigh, and a fireplace.

Headteacher at the school Angie Francis said: “It is important that our students have the opportunity to support the local community.

“Students visit the day centre each Thursday lunchtime and have formed friendships with the elderly who attend.

“Form groups thoroughly enjoy designing and making up the Christmas hampers and it is a real pleasure to go down to the day centre to give them our gifts.”

The school also made hampers for people at Victoria House Residential Home, in Alford. These were delivered by Year 12 students.