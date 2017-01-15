Saving ‘someone like you: Mum of premature baby from Ingoldmells to hold fundraising ball

An Ingoldmells mum, who kept a heartrending picture diary of her baby son’s battle to live, is planning a fundraising ball to say thank you to the hospitals that saved his life.

For four months parents Danielle Stoakes and Matt Hanson took a picture a day of little Reggie, born three months premature and weighing just 2lb 7oz, and shared them on Facebook.

Reggies mum kept a picture diary of his precious first moments. ANL-170901-165056001

Danielle, 26, said: “I felt so sad at not being able to hold Reggie that I decided to take a picture a day to help me remember his first moments.

“I posted them on Facebook and was overwhelmed by the number of people who started following me, including other mums of premature babies. I was so touched by their words of support.

“That’s why I want to say thank you to the hospitals that saved his life and help other families in the same situation.”

Adele tribute singer Danielle recalls the day she was ‘blue-lighted’ from Boston Pilgrim Hospital to Bradford Royal Infirmary. She said: “Reggie was born in Bradford. It was the only hospital with the facilities to care for such a premature baby. I couldn’t hold him but used to sing to the babies ‘Someone like you’. Reggie loves music now.”

Danielle Stoakes with her son Reggie Hansom, now 18-months-old. ANL-170115-083913001

When he was strong enough, Reggie was transferred to Lincoln County Hospital - the second hospital which will benefit from the proceeds of the ball.

Reggie is now 18-months-old, weighs 24lbs and continues his fight to full health, having been in hospital just before Christmas with pneumonia. Danielle said: “We managed to get home for Christmas as he was discharged on Christmas Eve. But he’s been on oxygen until last week.

“He blows my mind every day – his will to live is so strong. Even with everything he has been through he has a smile for everyone.”

Danielle said she decided to hold the ball because of the care she received in hospital when Reggie was born – and continues to receive. She said: “I know without them he wouldn’t be here now.”

The Great Gatsby theme ball is on Friday, June 16, at the Southview Park Hotel in Skegness. Star attraction is Robbie Williams’ tribute singer Tony Lewis. Call Danielle on 07775446610 to book.