‘Save our trampoline park’ campaign launched in Skegness

A petition has been launched to save a trampoline park in Skegness that has already cost the backers £250,000 - and could leave staff lined up to work at the facility unemployed.

Jump Warriors are behind the park, which was due to open on the Wainfleet Road Industrial Estate in just over a week’s time and promised to be “the best facility for families for miles around” with jobs for at least 30 people.

A plan of the Jump Warriors trampoline park. ANL-170407-080048001

However, plans have come to a standstill because of a judicial review technicality – leaving backers not knowing whether the plan will come to fruition at all.

Building work had already started ahead of agreeing the lease on the building – which is to include a climbing wall, an assortment of trampolines, a ninja warrior activity centre and a cafe for the viewing public – when the backers received the blow.

A public petition set up on Facebook has already gathered more than 700 signatures but with East Lindsey planning committee not due to discuss the plan until September, the local businessmen backing the plan, Jonathon Graves and Nicholas Burton, are out of pocket and devastated.

Mr Graves said: “I got the idea from visiting parks around the country with my children. There’s nothing like what we were planning for miles.

“I can’t express what we are feeling after getting planning permission and being so close to opening. We need people to support us and sign the petition and show the council the facility is needed.”

An East Lindsey spokesman said: “I can confirm that the Council has agreed that the original planning consent granted to Jump Warriors should be quashed. Following a review of its decision-making process as a result of a Judicial Review the Council has identified that the application should have been considered by planning committee rather than be approved under delegated authority. The Council is waiting for confirmation from the court that the decision has been quashed.

“The Council has been in communication with Jump Warriors in regard to this issue and, assuming the decision is quashed, has invited a resubmission of the planning application under the ‘free-go’ rule.

“Any new application will be considered at a future planning committee.”