‘Save our hospital services in Skegness’: Plea to attend public meeting

Campaigners fighting to save hospital services in Skegness joined a march in Grantham at the weekend as part of a countywide protest against possible cuts.

More than 500 people took park in the latest Fighting4Life ‘NHS Uprising’ – ahead of a public meeting in Skegness tomorrow (Thursday)

Locally there are concerns about the proposed model of care within the NHS Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP).

It is feared there could be a merger of services provided at Louth and Skegness Hospitals to a new facility placed somewhere inbetween the two.

Judy Gaskell, secretary of Skegness Hospital Watch, said: “We joined the march in Grantham because we think it’s important to support other hospitals whose services are under threat.

“Grantham is protesting about the continued closure of A&E at night.

But there were also representatives from Glenfield Hospital which treats children with heart problems from our area.

“STPs have been produced nationally by the numerous NHS local authorities and supported by the government, Therefore, they need to be given our full attention.”

John Turner, who is overseeing the NHS Lincolnshire STP, will attend tomorrow’s public meeting in Skegness.

Mrs Gaskell said: “Mr Turner will give his vision for the STP document and then take questions from the audience. Everyone who cares about protecting the services at Skegness Hospital should come along to this meeting.”

A spokesman for the Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group, which is responsible for the planning, buying and monitoring of healthcare services, said the STP consultation is expected to take place next year.

He said: “The STP plan makes it clear local cottage hospitals will have a major part to play going foward.”

The meeting takes place at the Crown Hotel, in Drummond Road, tomorrow (Thursday) at 7pm.