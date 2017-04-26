‘Save Our Cricket Ground’: Group launches petition in Burgh-le-Marsh

Campaigners are calling for support to help save a cricket field in Burgh-le-Marsh which has gone up for sale.

A petition has been launched to stop housing development on the site in Station Road and create community space for events and sport.

The cricket ground in Burgh-le-Marsh has been put up for sale. ANL-170425-110926001

The playing field, the former home of Burgh and District Cricket Club, has been put up for sale with Wilsons estate agents by informal tenders, with a deadline of May 31. The entrance is now blocked by a fence which displays a ‘Keep Out’ sign.

Neil and Jo Stocks, who launched the petition, moved to their home because of its position near the cricket field.

Mrs Stocks said: “Our youngest son learned to ride his bike on there - he cried when he heard it was going to be sold.

“We can’t afford to lose any more community space in Burgh-le-Marsh.

“All we have is Tinkers Green and there are now plans to build new council offices on there.”

A new group - Burgh Sports and Activities Club - has been formed to gain support for new proposals for the cricket field. Mr Stocks said: “We want to include cricket for all ages, 5-a-side football pitch, hard court area for tennis, an athletics area and a designated space for dog walkers.

“We’s also like to look at the possibility for the area to be used for various events.”

Petition forms are available across the village and should be returned to Burgh Petrol Station in Station Road, the Spa Shop and various pubs by Sunday, April 30.

A Help Save Burgh Cricket Field page can also be found on Facebook.