Sanctuary near Skegness makes appeal for shelter

A donkey sanctuary in Huttoft is appealing for donations to fund a winter shelter for its residents - after what they say has been the ‘worst summer’ for raising funds and vets bills.
Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary needs to raise £9,000 to build a winter shelter before the cold weather sets in.
Owner Tracy Garton said: “We need to start building it now before the weather gets bad.Please can you help us, we a re desperate.”
The charity, in Church Lane, has 48 donkeys, four zebra-cross donkeys, two mules, two horses and two ponies.
An increase in numbers since last winter means a new shelter must now be built to accommodate the animals.
l If you can donate to the sanctuary visit their website at www.radcliffedonkeys.com, where you can donate via Paypal, or call 01673 842448.
