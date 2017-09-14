Rumours were wrong: Excitement as M&S delivery lorry arrives in Skegness

There was excitement in Skegness as a M&S delivery vehicle arrived at the town’s new retail park, quashing rumours the company had changed its mind about returning to the resort.

A photograph of the lorry was posted on social media by Karen Cuppleditch with the comment: “To all you doubters and keyboard warriors that have said Marks & Spencers have pulled out, they’ve just gone round the back of the units to their delivery bay.”

Signage has gone up for the new retail park in Skegness, but there are still a few weeks to wait before its opening. ANL-170914-164042001

It didn’t stop some people having a bit of fun though. Paul Spurr-Stone joked: “I have it on reasonable authority that the lorry is there to collect signage, initial stock and branded consumables such as till rolls and napkins due to recently pulling out of Skeg.

“Unit is now to be let to the British Heart Foundation who wish to open a new flagship store on the site. This is also utter ** but that won’t stop some people believing.”

Signage for the business on the site in Burgh Road - Aldi, M&S Foodhall, B&M Bargains and Pets at Home - has been up for a few weeks now, following the opening of The Twelve Oars pup and restaurant.

However residents will still have to wait a little longer for the stores to open.

An M&S spokesperson said: “We are excited to be returning to Skegness with a new Foodhall opening in late autumn.

“We look forward to bringing the very best of M&S food to the area and will update the community with further details nearer the time.”

Aldi also couldn’t be pinned down to an opening date. A spokesman said: “Our new Skegness store is scheduled to open in Autumn this year and will create around 40 jobs.

“Anyone who is interested in applying should visit our website at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk”