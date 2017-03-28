Rod Stewart tribute night to raise money for hospice

A woman is holding a charity night in Skegness to say thank you to hospice who cared for her sister in the final days of her life.

Nicola Lawrence died last November from cancer at the age of 52 and spent the final three weeks of her life in the Butterfly Hospice, which serves the community in the Skegness, Boston and Spalding areas.

When my sister could hardly eat the chef went on his bike to Asda to get her ice lollies late at night Jayne Broughton

Her sister, Jayne Broughton, said: “I was amazed by the level of care that she received, the staff offered kindness and support both medically and mentally at a time when she was often frightened.

“This support extended to myself and family at a very difficult time and helped us through.

“Nothing was too much trouble to the point that, when my sister could hardly eat, the chef went on his bike to Asda to get her ice lollies late at night.

“During my time there I learnt how important it is to help raise money for the hospice as it is a charity and they need equipment etc to continue to offer this amazing care to others.”

Rod Stewart tribute act Peter McCall will perform at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Saturday night in a fundraiser including dinner, casino, charity auction and raffle.

Tickets for the live act are £10 and, including dinner and dessert, £19.99. They are available from www.bourbonevents.co.uk.