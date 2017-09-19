Roadworks scheduled for the A1111 in Bilsby

Improvement works to replace worn out carriageway along the A1111 on Sutton Road and Alford Road will start on Monday October 2.

The total programme of works is expected to last for four weeks, until Sunday October 29, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

The work will be carried out in two phases. The works on Sutton Road, between the junction with Thurlby Rd to Furze Hill Cottages, should last approximately three weeks, and the works on Alford Road should take one week.

For the duration of the resurfacing and reconstruction works, a full road closure will be in place from 6am to 6pm on weekdays, and 8am to 6pm on weekends. Local access will be maintained throughout the works; however, access may be limited depending on where work is taking place. Affected residents will be notified in advance so they can plan accordingly.

The signed diversion routes for the closure will be via the A1104 (East Street, Beesby Road, Alford Road and High Street) to Victoria Road to the A52 to the A1111 (Alford Road and Sutton Road).

County Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “As part of these works, we will be resurfacing sections of the A1111 along Alford Road and Sutton Road, which will involve replacing the road surface that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“We ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out. Not only will the road’s life be extended, but these improvements will also ensure a better ride quality for motorists and increased safety for all road users.”

• For information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.