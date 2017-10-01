‘Roadworks are driving us mad’: Fury of Spilsby residents

Roadworks in Spilsby are driving residents crazy - with complaints about sleepless nights and confusion as to why they can’t be done during the day.

Karen Germain, who lives with her family 50 yards away from the works in Eresby Avenue, says the noise has been so bad ‘the walls in my house were vibrating’.

The re-surfacing is taking place over 26 weeks, with roads closing from 6pm to 6am the following day.

Ms Germain told the Standard: “One resident’s walls and windows were shaking from the vibrations. We have lots of elderly people living here, too, and it would have scared them to death – especially as it was right outside their houses.”

Her partner, Kevin Smith, said their two children had to take a day off school because they were too tired to go.

Mr Smith, who has complained to the highways authority Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), said he was forced to shut his business, Chapel Furniture, because the family were so tired. He said: “Someone had to stay at home to look after the children, so I shut up shop. What I can’t understand is why they have to do it at night when they were working on the busy A158 during the day during the busy summer months.”

Coun Richard Davies, LCC Executive Member for Highways, said: “Several potholes have been reported in this area over recent months, so we are working hard to fix these while also repairing sections of carriageway within the centre of Spilsby that have reached the end of their serviceable life.

“The roads we’re repairing are busy school and commuter routes. Closing these during the day would cause severe disruption to bus services, businesses and daytime road users who rely on this route daily, so the works are being carried out in the evening to keep traffic flowing in Spilsby during the day.

“We apologise for any disruption caused by these works being carried out outside of normal hours; however, we are making steady progress towards having all of the works complete on-time by Friday, October 13 or possibly earlier.”